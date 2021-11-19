When was Netflix's Competition Show 'Blown Away: Christmas' Filmed?

Just like many films and television shows, the COVID-19 pandemic caused filming for Blown Away: Christmas to start quite late. According to The Seattle Times, filming for the holiday spin-off didn't start until January 2021, right after Blown Away Season 2 premiered on Netflix.

The pandemic affected much of the series, as Blown Away: Christmas only features four episodes and five contestants instead of the usual 10 episodes and 10 contestants. And due to said tight restrictions and scheduling, Bobby Berk was unable to make a glass creation of his own!