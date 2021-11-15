Bobby Berk on Feeling “Burnt out” Filming ‘Queer Eye,' Embracing Individuality, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

He continued, "That time really meant a lot and it made us really appreciate what we were doing and also just the stories that we're able to tell this season."

Bobby explained that every hero featured this season has been through a lot, especially in the last year.

"So yeah, I think that's why, you know, just the the human connection that we had lost over that last year, then being able to get it back really meant a lot to us," he said. "And I think that really shows."