'The Great British Bake Off' Judge Prue Leith Has Had Quite the Remarkable Career

We all know Dame Prudence "Prue" Leith, DBE, for her current gig on The Great British Bake Off . For the last four years, fans of the series tuned in to hear Prue's entertaining banter with Paul Hollywood and witness her peculiar sense of style.

Honestly, Prue has become a national treasure. Her devotion to the culinary community has inspired people worldwide, and we thought it'd be great to honor her career. So, with further ado, let's look into her early career and how she got to where she is today.

Prue Leith showed an interest in the culinary arts from a young age.

Per Biogs, Prue dropped out of the University of Cape Town to attend the Sorbonne. While in Paris, Prue discovered her love of the culinary arts. From that moment on, she knew she wanted a career in the food industry. In 1960, Prue moved to London to study at the Cordon Bleu Cookery School. While attending school, Prue Leith's Blog notes that "she started a business supplying high-quality business lunches, parties, and events."

Nine years later, Prue applied her business management and culinary expertise toward her first enterprise. In 1969, she opened her famous Michelin-starred restaurant, Leith's. The establishment ran for 25 years before she sold it. Following the success of her restaurant, Prue founded Leith's School of Food and Wine in 1975, which "trains professional chefs and amateur cooks." Then, in 1995, Prue helped found the Prue Leith Chefs Academy in South Africa. As of today, it's the leading culinary school in the country.

When she isn't on television or cooking, Prue loves to write. She's a successful writer, having published eight novels, three cookbooks, and one memoir. Also, Prue has had an active interest in charity, having been elected chair for several organizations and helped implement various ways to improve food teaching. In 2021, Prue was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for her commitment to food, broadcasting, and charity.