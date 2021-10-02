Hearing the Theme to 'The Great British Bake Off' Makes Season 4 Finalist Ruby Tandoh Sick

Fame isn't easy and it certainly can be unforgiving, especially when it isn't sought after. The Great British Bake Off is known for its uncanny ability to find the most delightful contestants who never fail to support each other when in need. It also has a rotation of amazing hosts, with Paul Hollywood being the only one there since its start. Unfortunately, at least one former tent dweller has had a somewhat traumatic reaction to her time on the show. What happened to Ruby Tandoh ?

Who is Ruby Tandoh from 'The Great British Bake Off'?

Ruby was a finalist during the fourth season of The Great British Bake Off in 2013. While filming the show, she was a first-year student at University College London where she was studying art and history. In a 2016 interview with Suyin Haynes for gal-dem, Ruby said she had been bouncing around from hobby to hobby and that applying to Bake Off was "just another one of those whims." She was new to baking and thought, "What better way to learn than to throw myself into this massive competition?"

Source: Netflix

Ruby, a woman of color (her grandfather is from Ghana), has spoken about the ways in which the show has both helped and looked down on people of color. In an essay she wrote for Heated, Ruby wrote about what fellow Season 4 contestant Kimberley Wilson had to endure as she was "branded arrogant and unlikeable, a judgment which seemed to condense around little more than the fact of her Blackness."

Then there's Benjamina Ebuehi who reached the quarterfinals in 2016. When approached about writing a book while being told she could do the entire thing her way, Benjamina was skeptical. “I sent it to my agent like, ‘Are these guys legit?’” Ruby said, "Bake Off has become a strange vehicle for change: a cultural moment that, almost in spite of itself, metabolizes Black and brown talent into something bright and new."

