'Selling Tampa' Star Sharelle Rosado Will Soon Be a Mother of Four

Selling Tampa showcases women of color working in the luxury real estate market and features plenty of beautiful homes, as well as, of course, interpersonal office drama. Audiences will also get to meet Allure Realty founder Sharelle Rosado's family, though their appearances on the show are brief.

So, just who are Sharelle Rosado’s kids and partner? Here’s everything you need to know about this impressive realtor’s home life.