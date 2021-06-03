'Basketball Wives' Star Evelyn Lozada Has Sparked Dating Rumors With Marc Anthony

Much like dating in the regular world, trying to find romance in Hollywood comes with its share of pros and cons. For starters, many of the eligible suitors may have dated someone in the celebrity circle, or they simply may not be a good match. However, some celebs continue to find adequate partners to date and have jumped the broom. And reality star and businesswoman Evelyn Lozada falls right in line.

The reality star is revered as one of the most beautiful women in the industry. Naturally, this has allowed Evelyn to date some of the most eligible men in the entertainment and sports spaces. And while she has been quiet on the dating front, word on the street is that she’s coupled up these days with a Latin music icon.

Who is Evelyn Lozada dating? Read on as we spill the tea.