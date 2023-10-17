Home > Television > Reality TV > Basketball Wives 'Basketball Wives' Star Nique Brown Is Dating Another Basketball Wife’s Ex 'Basketball Wive's Orlando' is in its first season and it's already making waves. Who is wife Nique Brown and who is she dating? Let's find out! By Allison Hunt Oct. 16 2023, Published 10:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

PSA: We have all been sleeping on Basketball Wives. We are Housewives stans for life, but y'all Basketball Wives is next-level tea. As in, two of the cast members on Basketball Wives Orlando literally dated the same guy.

Nique Brown is currently dating Mackenzie Hyatt's baby daddy and ex-fiancé. Can you say messy? So, who is Nique Brown dating? Here's everything we know!

Nique Brown is dating Dwayne Bacon.

Nique Brown is dating basketball player Dwayne Bacon. Dwayne has played for multiple teams including the Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic. He also played overseas in Europe with AS Monaco in France and Panathinaikos in Greece.

Dwayne is also Mackenzie Hyatt's ex-fiancé and baby daddy. The pair share two children together, a son and a daughter. Mackenzie spilled the tea that they broke up because Dwayne cheated on her multiple times, according to screenshots taken by Black Sports Online.

Mackenzie took to her Instagram story to do a Q&A. When asked about her relationship with Dwayne, she wrote, "Nothing much to really say. We were engaged and living together. He cheated on me (more than once). I finally left and now he's dating one of the girls he was talking to behind my back."

And that girl is reportedly Nique, as the pair were linked before Mackenzie and Dwayne broke up. However, Mackenzie and Nique seem to be on good terms at least.

Not only do they seem to be cordial on Basketball Wives Orlando, but Mackenzie was on Nique and Dwayne's podcast and they seem to all have a great rapport.

They also cleared the air, saying that Dwayne and Mackenzie were already done when Nique and him started hanging out. Nique said on the podcast that Dwayne slid into her DMs, after he had broken up with Mackenzie, and the pair were facetiming every day and then he ghosted her for six months.

Well, it turns out that was because Mackenzie came back, but then they broke up again and Dwayne and Nique started hanging out. They were at a party together, and now have been together for going on two years.

Nique has a very big social media following with almost 4 million followers on Instagram alone. She is also an active YouTuber and posts lots of content with her and Dwayne, like this adorable video of them playing "Sing the Song or Drink."