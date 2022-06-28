'Basketball Wives' Cast Ages: The 4-1-1 on the Cast

Next up: Brandi Maxiell. The entrepreneur was born on May 21, 1983, making her 39 years old. Even though Brandi was not present for a few seasons after being famously fired by Shaunie, the 49-year-old reality star has returned with a bang! Brandi's return has been laser-focused on addressing her issues with former BFF Malaysia. However, it appears that the friendship has run its course.