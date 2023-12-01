Home > Television > Reality TV > Basketball Wives Meet Vanessa Rider, the Spunky and Spicy 'Basketball Wives' Star If you're looking for a new basketball wife to follow, Vanessa Rider is your girl. She's Isaiah Rider's high-energy wife and she's making a splash. By Alex West Dec. 1 2023, Published 5:51 p.m. ET Source: VH1

The Gist: Vanessa Rider joined the Basketball Wives cast in Season 11.

She's married to Isaiah Rider.

They share three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Some new women joined the Basketball Wives crew in Season 11, and among them is Vanessa Rider. She admitted that she convinced her husband, former NBA player Isaiah Rider, to join the show, and now she's becoming an integral member of the cast.

The pair began dating back when Isaiah was still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. After a few years of dating, and when Isaiah moved on to the Denver Nuggets, the couple decided it was time to get hitched, and Vanessa has been a basketball wife ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/@VANESSARIDER

Who is Vanessa Rider?

Vanessa lives in the Phoneix area with her husband and three children. Beyond her role as a wife and mother, she actually owns a gym as a smart and savvy businesswoman. She's incredibly passionate about working out and physical fitness, often making social media posts showing off her own activity.

Article continues below advertisement

Her gym is called Battleground and is located in Tempe, Ariz. It features a sizable basketball court that athletes can rent out by contacting the company directly. According to the gym's Instagram, they also host other events on the property, including a Christmas pop-up.

Article continues below advertisement

The gym itself isn't the only business venture going on. On the profile, a barber shop business is also advertised, but it's unclear what the connection to the gym is. Additionally, the gym advertises that a Los Angeles location is expected to open "soon."

In addition to her work life, Vanessa likes to show off some sweet family moments. Notably, she posted a beautiful pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram before the birth of one of her children, Seven King Rider.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa continued to keep fans updated with lots of snaps as Seven grew up. Plus, the mother shows off the skills of her two eldest as they take on the basketball court, just like their father.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are excited that Vanessa has joined the cast of 'Basketball Wives.'

When fans found out that Vanessa was joining the show, they couldn't be more excited. "You being there is refreshing! Royce didn’t last and should have. OG didn’t last and should have. What they had in common… couldn’t be punked. You held your own with class and a straight face! Baby, I’m HERE for it! They were not ready and I wasn’t either," one fan wrote on Instagram.

In fact, fans who were previously planning on tuning out of the series decided they'd actually stick around to see what sort of excitement Vanessa brings to the table. "I love it she did not come to play she came to slay let's go love her already new blood sweat and witness protection let's go y'all RESPECT!" wrote another.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m so glad this lady came shook things up and didn’t give them any a minute to think she feared them. Now I’m watching them go at Jackie, does misery get deeper," another fan added.