Jennifer Williams' Fiancé Christian Gold—Unveiling His Impressive Net Worth

By Jamie Lerner Oct. 31 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

The stars of Basketball Wives are no longer all wives of basketball players. In fact, many of them have gone on to become successful influencers and entrepreneurs after separations and divorces. One example is Jennifer Williams, who has been part of Basketball Wives since Season 1, although she left in Season 4. And now, the 48-year-old is engaged to 30-year-old Christian Gold.

Jennifer proposed to Christian in August 2023 as the two build their life together, which they’ve showcased on their YouTube channel, Life with Jennifer & CG. They immediately felt a spark and the rest is history! But what is Christian Gold’s net worth after his time in jail?

Christian Gold has an estimated net worth upwards of $10 million.

Unlike Jennifer, Christian Gold hasn’t been in the spotlight for too long. Even still, he has managed to build up quite the financial portfolio by managing assets for others, as well as for himself. His Instagram bio says he’s an “8-Figure Wealth Portfolio & Asset Manager,” which means that he helps manage the assets of those with $10 million or more.

Christian Gold Investor, Author Net worth: Estimated above $10 million Christian Gold is an 8-figure wealth and assets manager who gained fame because of his relationship with Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams. Birth name: Christian LaSalle Walden Birthdate: June 18, 1993 Mother: Regina "Gigi" Monea Fiancé: Jennifer Williams Children: Hayden (b. June 18, 2010) Education: Savannah College of Art and Design

While this doesn’t typically mean that he would be just as wealthy, he flashed his $3.5 million watch in March, a rare collectible with only 170 versions of in the world. Someone who didn’t have at least $10 million to play with likely wouldn’t go for a watch that valuable. In addition, Christian wrote a self-help book under his birth name, Christian LaSalle Walden, titled Spir’it-ual Ar’chi-tec’ture, which he might also gain income from.

Before meeting Jennifer, Christian was in jail for three years.

Growing up, Christian didn’t have the easiest life. He lived in a single-family home with his mom, Regina, and his older brother, Darius, as well as his grandmother, Carola Landis Rice. The overview for his book states, “He is Queens, New York-bred and Atlanta, Georgia-fed.” But after studying Fashion Marketing and Management at the Savannah College of Art and Design, Christian was arrested.

According to police records, he was first arrested at 22 years old while living in Georgia for false imprisonment. This means he was stopping someone from moving from a location or a bound area. False imprisonment is both a crime and a tort, although it’s not typically considered domestic violence.

It’s believed that this had to do with his ex, a woman named Alyssa with whom he welcomed a son into the world on his 17th birthday in 2010. Their son, Hayden, is now 13 years old, although Christian spent many of Hayden’s formative years behind bars.

