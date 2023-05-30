Home > Television > Reality TV 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Could Spend 75 Years in Jail — What Did She Do? What did Brittish Williams do? As news of the 'Basketball Wives' star facing 75 years in prison circulates online, fans have questions. By Tatayana Yomary May 30 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brittishwilliams

VH1’s hit TV series Basketball Wives has earned a reputation of being quite problematic and messy — from allegations of colorism to cast members not actually being wives of NBA stars. Still, loyal fans continue to tune in to watch the personal and professional lives of the cast unfold.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Season 10 has come and gone, Brittish Williams continues to be a mainstay in the headlines. After all, word on the curb is that the reality star may find herself behind bars for a whopping 75 years. And while it has become normal for some reality stars to have brushes with the law, Brittish’s unknown fate has caused folks to ask questions about her crimes. Get comfortable as we spill all the tea.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Brittish Williams do?

Whew, chile! On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Williams officially pleaded guilty to 15 charges that include five counts of misuse of a social security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“British Williams has admitted an unusually large number of frauds that victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals, and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said via a press release. “This is a first step towards justice for those victims. We will also be seeking repayment of all of her ill-gotten gains.”

Article continues below advertisement

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that Williams’s law-breaking scheme first fell under investigation in 2021. Court documents reveal that Williams filed false tax returns from 2016 to 2019 and claimed two children as dependents along with reporting that her business only grossed $15,000 when it actually grosses hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Williams committed fraud at the same time by using other people’s social security numbers to open lines of credit, bank accounts, and loans all resulting in over $28,000. The reality star also deposited fraudulent checks into bank accounts to retrieve the funds, which caused those folks to lose over $23,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Not to mention, the 33-year-old also falsified insurance claims with fake medical bills with unidentified co-conspirators and earned nearly $140,000. Williams also received over $52,000 in PPP loans. Williams testified that she submitted nine Economic Injury Disaster Relief applications, all containing false information ranging from income to her criminal history, and received nearly $145,000 in loans. She also shared that she used the loans to support her lifestyle.

Williams was officially indicted in October 2021 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Williams was released on bond but nearly found herself awaiting trial behind bars after she committed another crime. Yes, you read that correctly!

Article continues below advertisement

The U.S. Attorney’s Office shared that Williams committed rent relief fraud in California. In 2021, Williams was in the state filming Basketball Wives. At the time, she was reimbursed for rent with $4,000 and set to pay her landlord $3,803.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, Williams applied for the California Rent Relief rent relief due to “reduction in hours of work” during the pandemic. She received $27,801 and pocketed the full amount. However, her work hours were not affected. In total, Williams procured nearly $500,000 with her fraudulent activity. Baby ... Jen Shah ain't got nothing on Brittish Williams.

When will Brittish Williams face sentencing for her charges?