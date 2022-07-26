'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Is in Serious Legal Trouble
If you're a fan of Basketball Wives, then odds are that you're at least somewhat familiar with Brittish Williams. The star is back on the show and ready for the drama and hilarity. However, she's also currently in murky water legally, and things aren't looking too good for the reality icon.
With that being said, what was Brittish indicted for? What do we know about her issues with the IRS? Is she currently in jail or under house arrest? Keep reading for all of the known details regarding her situation.
What was Brittish Williams indicted for? She's in hot water with the IRS.
Brittish is facing some really serious legal trouble having to do with the IRS. Per the IRS, Brittish is facing five felony charges involving the misuse of a social security number, four charges that stem from bank fraud, three charges resulting from her making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud, and three charges of aggravated identity theft. Yikes.
Brittish's indictment further alleges that she used fake social security numbers to get lines of credit and loans from various financial institutions in 2017. The government states that Brittish also deposited checks into bank accounts without the account holder's knowledge and then withdrew the funds before the checks were returned to the bank for having insufficient funds.
Brittish has pled not guilty to all of the charges raised against her.
Is Brittish in jail? Not quite, but she is under house arrest, and she claims it's making her life difficult.
According to Radar Online, Brittish is pleading with a judge to modify the conditions of her house arrest because she feels as though it is impacting her ability to work.
Allegedly, Brittish lost out on a potential $30,000 deal with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty because they couldn't conceal her ankle monitor in what would have been a promotional shoot with the reality star.
The story is still developing and fans are getting a more candid look than ever at the inner workings of Brittish's life through her appearances on Basketball Wives.
If you want to check out more of Brittish's story as she navigates these tricky legal waters, be sure to tune in to Basketball Wives, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.