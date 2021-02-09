The Husbands of the 'Basketball Wives' Cast Are Legendary Athletes

With the Season 9 of VH1’s Basketball Wives set to hit our small screens, many fans of the show are excited to see what the ladies have been up to. And while we can always count on the cast to give us a “ponderosa” to resolve any issues, we know that things are going to be a bit different this season.

Since the season is filming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an exciting time for fans to get even more access into the personal lives of the stars. Sure, their children frequently make appearances on the show, but many people think it’s time for the husbands to get some shine. So, who are the husbands of the Basketball Wives cast?

Doug Christie, husband of Jackie Christie, was an NBA pro.

While some of the ladies have been in and out of relationships, one marriage has remained solid —and that's Doug and Jackie's. And while Doug has been a bit reserved since Jackie's start with the franchise, over time he has been more vocal as she navigated her relationships with the other women.

In case you didn't know, Doug is a retired NBA superstar. He has played for a number of NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, and the Sacramento Kings. While most marriages with basketball players can be shaky, the pair have been happily in love since July 1996. And if you're a Basketball Wives fanatic, then you'll know that the pair renews their vows every year.

In an interview with Amber Rose for VH1's 14 Days of Love, Jackie shared how important it is for the couple to celebrate their union every year. “When we got married, a bunch of our friends couldn’t make it because it was so last minute," she shared. "So we said, ’Let’s do a renewal next year and invite everybody.’ It was just such a beautiful experience coming together and celebrating our first year. So, we decided to do it every year and make it a family tradition.”

Doug and Jackie Christie continued their annual tradition of renewing their vows by doing it for the 23rd time in Las Vegas. https://t.co/eOI84HGaCG — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) July 16, 2018 Source: Twitter