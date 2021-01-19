Who Did Saniy'yah From 'Basketball Wives' Date? Here’s The Tea

Who Did Saniy'yah From 'Basketball Wives' Date? Here’s The TeaBy Tatayana Yomary
Updated
It’s not news that the ladies featured on Basketball Wives are all linked to ballers in one way or another. Producer and cast member Shaunie O’Neal is the ex-wife to former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal, Tami Roman was once married to retired star Kenny Anderson, and Royce Reed once dated Philadelphia 76ers center, Dwight Howard.
However, when it comes to finding out who did Saniy’yah Samaa from Basketball Wives dated, there’s some controversy in the mix. After all, the celebrity stylist has been rumored to have had affairs with a few NBA players. Here’s what we know.
Did Saniy’yah really have multiple affairs with NBA players?
There’s no denying that a rumor can harm your reputation. However, the chatter around the topic of Saniy’yah's love life is actually true. During her tenure on the hit VH1 show, the Pennsylvania native told the cast that she had an affair with a top NBA player with three kids.
“This was like the top person in the NBA, me and him were cool,” she said on the show. “I would come to the games with him, sit courtside, front row, I was like a nice little arm piece for him — but did he have someone? Yeah. He had kids with her. So I’m not gonna say that he wasn’t with her. He has three kids.”
Not to mention, Saniy’yah boldly admitted that she had relations with this basketball player the day before his wedding.
While she never confirmed who the NBA player was, the cast openly shared their distaste for her actions.
“Let’s just say I’m 99 percent sure I know exactly who this man is and knowing that, girl you were a homewrecker,” said Shaunie in a confessional.
So, who else has Saniy’yah dated?
It’s a known fact that once your name is in the rumor mill, more tea tends to come to the surface. According to Tea Served Cold, it is believed that Saniy’yah also dated former NBA star Rashad McCants — the one who famously dated and dumped Khloé Kardashian.
Not to mention, she was also said to be linked to "Cold Summer” rapper Fabolous (real name: John Jackson) and former NBA star Zack Randolph.
While she has never confirmed or denied these rumors, we all know once a rumor is out it sticks to you for life.
Will Saniy’yah be on the new season of 'Basketball Wives'?
After an intense Season 8 that showcased a slew of colorism issues and a decline in viewership, many people have been wondering if Saniy’yah will make a return to Basketball Wives.
And if you’ve been yearning for Saniy’yah to get back on the small screen, it doesn’t seem that reality television is her top priority. The former celebrity stylist is focused on motherhood and her career as a beautician and hair supplier.
As for the rest of the cast, you can expect to see show frontrunner Shaunie, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer, Feby Torres, OG Chijindu, and Evelyn Lozada on the upcoming season.
Although the chance of Saniy’yah making an appearance on Season 9 of Basketball Wives is slim to none, you can surely count on tuning into the ladies discussing their relationships, family lives, and some drama along the way.
The Season 9 premiere of Basketball Wives is set to air on February 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. on VH1.