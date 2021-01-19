Who Did Saniy'yah From 'Basketball Wives' Date? Here’s The Tea

There’s no denying that a rumor can harm your reputation. However, the chatter around the topic of Saniy’yah's love life is actually true. During her tenure on the hit VH1 show, the Pennsylvania native told the cast that she had an affair with a top NBA player with three kids.

“This was like the top person in the NBA, me and him were cool,” she said on the show. “I would come to the games with him, sit courtside, front row, I was like a nice little arm piece for him — but did he have someone? Yeah. He had kids with her. So I’m not gonna say that he wasn’t with her. He has three kids.”

Not to mention, Saniy’yah boldly admitted that she had relations with this basketball player the day before his wedding.