How Much Jail Time Is ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's' Jen Shah Actually Facing?

It's hard not to remember the time Jen Shah said, "The only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing," because it looks like she might be guilty of a bit more than that. It will certainly be difficult to film The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City from prison, but if anyone can do it, Jen Shah can. All jokes aside, she is facing quite a bit of jail time if convicted. So, how long could Jen Shah spend in prison? Allow us to break it down for you in what we're calling, The Real Big Housewife.