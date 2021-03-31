'Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah Might Be Connected to a Telemarketing Scheme

Jen was arrested in connection with a telemarketing scheme that has defrauded hundreds of people, including many who are over the age of 55. Her assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested under similar charges. According to a news release, both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors did not request that either Jen or Stuart remain in custody, and both were released without bond after going before a judge. Both Jen and Stuart are prohibited from engaging in telemarketing while their trial is pending, and neither is allowed to move more than $10,000 out of their personal bank accounts without first getting permission from the prosecutors on the case. Jen and Stuart are also forbidden from leaving the state of Utah.