Jen Shah Is One 'RHOSLC' Cast Member Who Tells It Like It Is

If you look at old photos of Jen, it's clear that she has had something done to enhance her appearance and change her body or face in some way. She even admitted on RHOSLC that she loves living in Utah so much because of the access to top-notch plastic surgeons. In November 2020, she also spoke to Page Six about plastic surgery and admitted to having had work done. She insisted that most other women in her social circles do as well.

"It's very interesting here. If you talk to people, they're like, 'Oh, no, I woke up like this. I don't get anything done,'" she said. "And it's like, 'F--k yes, you do! You get it done just like I do, you do too, OK? You did not wake up like that. Stop!'"

Jen shared that she would also like others to tell her where to go to get the best work done. "I wish somebody would tell me that, because I'll be honest with you, I didn't wake up like this," she added.