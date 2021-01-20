Is Heather Gay From 'RHOSLC' Dating Anyone? She Caught the Eye of This Bravolebrity

Is Heather Gay From 'RHOSLC' Dating Anyone? She Caught the Eye of This BravolebrityBy Shannon Raphael
Updated
Though Mary Cosby's quirkiness and Jen Shah's temper have entertained fans, the undeniable breakout star on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been Heather Gay.
With an ability to apologize when she sees a friend who's hurting, a knack for being candid about what she wants in a mate, and a strong set of honest confessionals, Heather has put herself in the Housewives Hall of Fame — and it's only her first season.
The Beauty Lab + Laser owner has shared the details of her marriage to "Mormon Royalty" member Billy Gay, and how she was ostracized by the church as a result of her divorce.
Viewers saw her connect with a suitor named Curtis at Jen Shah's Sundance party, and Heather made it clear that she's never one to shy away from flirting.
Is Heather Gay dating anyone in particular at the moment? She's going on a double date on RHOSLC.
Who is Heather Gay dating?
The breakout reality star is still single, though she did share that she's kept in touch with her Sundance connection, Curtis.
While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in December of 2020, Heather told host Andy Cohen that she exchanges Instagram DMs with Curtis from time to time. However, their relationship likely won't get too serious, since he is based in a different state.
"You know, a little DM here and there. A little tag on a post, here and there," she coyly said on the late night talk series. "But he lives in Atlanta and LA and he's all over. No strings attached, that's the Sundance rule."
Though Curtis was Heather's first major suitor on the show, he won't be her last.
While Heather had no issue taking a solo snowmobile ride on the RHOSLC couples' outing, she will be going on a double date with Jen Shah and her husband, Sharrieff Shah, on the Jan. 20 episode.
In a clip shared ahead of the episode, the married duo set Heather up with their friend, Keith "Big Daddy," who Sharrieff used to play football with.
"He's tall, he's dark, he's handsome," Heather said. "He's alive."
But, Heather was less impressed when Keith ordered a Shirley Temple instead of a drink.
"Big Daddy seems to be drinking like a Big Baby," Heather said in her confessional.
While viewers will have to tune in to find out how the date goes aside from the drink snafu, Heather has not shared any content with Keith, and she has since confirmed that she's not in a relationship.
The businesswoman may only need to look within the Bravo universe to discover her next match.
This Bravolebrity has a crush on Heather Gay...
Heather may not be ready to make things official with Curtis because of the distance between them, but she's also caught the eye of Massachusetts native and Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand alum Alex Radcliffe.
The yachtie commented a flirty message on a photo of Heather, Whitney Rose, and RHOD star Kary Brittingham that the BravoTV Instagram shared.
"Who's the [fox] in the camo," Alex wrote, along with three of the open eye emojis.
During Heather's WWHL appearance in December of 2020, Alex joined in on the video call.
"I'm in, sign me up," Alex said when asked about going on a date with the RHOSLC star.
As for Heather, she's also interested in testing the waters with Alex.
"I'm all in," Heather said. "Take me below deck."
This could be the crossover event that few Bravo fans saw coming — though Alex should be advised not to order a Shirley Temple if they do meet up in person.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.