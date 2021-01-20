Is Heather Gay From 'RHOSLC' Dating Anyone? She Caught the Eye of This Bravolebrity

With an ability to apologize when she sees a friend who's hurting, a knack for being candid about what she wants in a mate, and a strong set of honest confessionals, Heather has put herself in the Housewives Hall of Fame — and it's only her first season.

Is Heather Gay dating anyone in particular at the moment? She's going on a double date on RHOSLC.

Viewers saw her connect with a suitor named Curtis at Jen Shah's Sundance party, and Heather made it clear that she's never one to shy away from flirting.

The Beauty Lab + Laser owner has shared the details of her marriage to "Mormon Royalty" member Billy Gay, and how she was ostracized by the church as a result of her divorce.

Who is Heather Gay dating?

The breakout reality star is still single, though she did share that she's kept in touch with her Sundance connection, Curtis. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in December of 2020, Heather told host Andy Cohen that she exchanges Instagram DMs with Curtis from time to time. However, their relationship likely won't get too serious, since he is based in a different state.

"You know, a little DM here and there. A little tag on a post, here and there," she coyly said on the late night talk series. "But he lives in Atlanta and LA and he's all over. No strings attached, that's the Sundance rule." Though Curtis was Heather's first major suitor on the show, he won't be her last.

While Heather had no issue taking a solo snowmobile ride on the RHOSLC couples' outing, she will be going on a double date with Jen Shah and her husband, Sharrieff Shah, on the Jan. 20 episode. In a clip shared ahead of the episode, the married duo set Heather up with their friend, Keith "Big Daddy," who Sharrieff used to play football with. "He's tall, he's dark, he's handsome," Heather said. "He's alive."

