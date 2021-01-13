Lisa Barlow Is Known for Her Unmatched Work Ethic — but What Exactly Does She Do?

Season 1 of RHOSLC offers a rare glimpse into the everyday life of socialites like Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, and Lisa Barlow, shedding light on how they navigate the minefield-like social scene in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A successful businesswoman and a brilliant events organizer, Lisa previously described herself as the "Queen of Sundance" — which didn't sit all that well with some of her co-stars. But what was the controversy about? What does she do for a living?