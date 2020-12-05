Yes, Dick and Angel Are Still Living at the 'Escape to the Chateau' House

There's something undeniably romantic about the idea of living in a French chateau. Sure, this is an ideal that could've been cultivated and plugged into our brains from a very young age after reading countless books and watching movies and TV shows extolling the wonderful qualities of French culture. Or, it could just be that France is really good at captivating people's hearts. Which could be why folks love Escape to the Chateau and want to know if Dick and Angel still live in the castle?

Do Dick and Angel Strawbridge still live in the 'Escape to the Chateau' home?

If you aren't familiar with the series, it follows the home-renovation journey of Dick and Angel Strawbridge, who, in Season 1 of the series, are racing against the clock in order to make an uninhabitable 19th century French mini-castle into a fully livable home in time for their wedding. It was a tall order, considering that the massive 45-room structure hadn't been lived in for some 40 years and lacked many modern amenities.

Running water, a heating system, along with a litany of other renovations to the massive estate are all documented over the course of filming, along with Dick and Angel's family doing their best to establish a normal living routine in a home they're trying to make the domicile of their dreams. The show captivated the attention of folks who were entranced by the idea of living in a bonafide castle and wondering if it was actually economically feasible to do so.

The couple were able to purchase the property and the home on it for a relatively low amount of money, but the rub is in how much it costs to actually repair the place. The Strawbridges oftentimes were left up to their own devices and were forced to renovate the home themselves. And because of how large the property is, they had to take it room by room.

What's interesting about renovating such a beautiful and stately venue is that it can become quite a lucrative business venture. Sure, no one's booking massive parties and get-togethers during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, imagine booking your wedding in a French chateau, but one that has all of the comforts of modern society? Like a wireless charger for your iPhone built right into a kitchen counter?

Personally, I'd trade that for a walking, talking wardrobe that helps dress me every morning or a candelabra that's always trying to hit on my wife, but that's only because I try to stave off existential dread anyway that I can. If you're worried that Dick and Angel are like the Alaskan Bush People and don't actually live in the home that their show is about, I'm happy to inform you that all signs point to the couple and their two children residing in Château de la Motte-Husson.