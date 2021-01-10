Rachel Uchitel on Her Affair With Tiger Woods: "It Made My Life a Living Hell"

"It's Tiger Woods. I don't care about his wife! We're in love," Rachel Uchitel was quoted saying in an expose published by the National Enquirer in November 2009.

The explosive report marked the beginning of the most turbulent period in Tiger's career as a star-status golf player and one of the best-known athletes out there. The crisis culminated in his 2010 divorce from Swedish model Elin Nordegren.

Tiger had about 120 mistresses. Rachel was one of them.