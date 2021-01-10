Tiger Woods Is Back in the Spotlight With to a New HBO Documentary, 'Tiger'

In 2009, as you might recall, Rachel was named as the other woman in Tiger’s marriage to his now-ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, with whom he shares two children. Amid the infidelity scandal, Tiger lost sponsorship deals and fell in the world rankings.

“In a lot of ways, the first part of our film is about all of these identities being thrust onto Tiger, and the second part is about Tiger trying to find a life that was his,” Tiger co-director Matthew Hamachek recently told HuffPost . “The interesting thing is, in 2009, when he essentially revealed himself to be a human being and not what they had created him to be in their mind, all those people that built him up pounced on him and seemed to take this great sort of glee in his downfall.”