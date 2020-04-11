Tiger Woods Shared a Rare Photo of His Kids on Instagram — and They're All Grown Up

Professional golf player Tiger Woods is known for being pretty private about his personal life. Ever since he was involved in that major cheating scandal in 2009, Tiger has kept things very low-profile. If you need a refresher on what happened: In 2009, dozens of women spoke out about their sexual relations with Tiger. His marriage with former model Elin Nordegren fell apart, and so did his career for awhile. Even though Tiger apologized for his actions, the drama damaged his reputation and he lost a bunch of sponsorships.

According to sources, 44-year-old Tiger has "mellowed" out and now focuses on his family. "He is a different man than he was before [the scandal]. He's grown up a lot. He's not the narcissistic little kid he used to be; he now realizes that he's not the center of the universe," the source told PEOPLE. Tiger and his girlfriend Erica Herman apparently co-parent with Erin and are now splitting their time with the kids during the quarantine.

What are his kids up to now?

Tiger has a son named Charlie Axel is now 11 and his daughter Sam Alexis is 12. The golf pro posted a photo of him, his kids, and his girlfriend to Instagram a few days ago, captioning the photo, "Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family." Charlie and Sam seem to have a very normal life, considering their dad is a golf icon.

Source: Instagram

Especially during these times, Tiger and Erin have been careful to make sure them traveling between houses has kept their children and community safe. An insider tells PEOPLE, "They've always been really good at communicating about things involving the kids, and this is no exception. Their number one priority is to keep the entire family safe and to stop the spread."

Tiger opened up about his relationship with Elin and his family life before. Back in December, 2015, Tiger told TIME, "[Elin] is one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then." Tiger certainly did learn the hard way.

Charlie and Sam in 2015

Charlie and Sam apparently know what happened, too — because honesty is the best policy (also, there's no way they'd be able to escape the scandal when the internet exists). Tiger stated, "I've taken the initiative with the kids, and told them upfront, 'Guys, the reason why we're not in the same house, why we don't live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes."

Source: Instagram

It's been confirmed that Elin is now in a relationship with former NFL player Jordan Cameron, and the two recently welcomed a son.