How Many Children Does Orlando Bloom Have? It's a Girl for Him and Katy Perry

How Many Children Does Orlando Bloom Have? It's a Girl for Him and Katy PerryBy Gina Vaynshteyn
There's at least one small brightness in this terrible year of 2020, and that's Katy Perry's pregnancy announcement. The singer debuted her baby bump in the most Katy Perry way — and that was by wearing a gown made of flowers in a music video about her everlasting love for Orlando Bloom.
And on April 3, Katy revealed to the world that she and Orlando are having a baby girl by posting a photo of the actor's face covered in pink shaving cream (or maybe frosting?!) The caption simply stated, "it’s a girl."
Interestingly, Katy had declared in early March, "I hope it's a girl," during one of her concerts in Australia. Did she already know her baby's sex at the time? Or was she just being candid with her fans about her hopes? Either way, it seems like the "Never Worn White" singer got what she was hoping for.
Um, that's pretty stinkin' adorable. Katy and Orlando are over the moon about their pregnancy. Katy has always wanted a family, according to a source who stated, "Katy's priority has always been a lifetime partner and building a family and future together. That's why she hasn't rushed to the altar." Sadly, due to COVID-19, she and Orlando have had to postpone their destination wedding in Japan.
Does Orlando Bloom have other children?
While this will be Katy's first baby, she's actually already basically a stepmom to Orlando Bloom's 9-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom. Flynn is Orlando's child from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.
Orlando has described co-parenting with Miranda as not being the easiest thing, but the ex-couple know it's super important for their child. "I always was like, 'Listen, we're going to be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives. We have a child. Let's [do] whatever it takes,'" Orlando shared. Despite what some might think, Orlando, Miranda, and Katy actually get along super well. Miranda has stated that she sees them as a "modern family," adding that Katy is "amazing."
Back in June 2019, Katy attended Miranda's beauty brand's launch of Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum. Miranda is currently married to Snapchat cofounder and CEO, Evan Spiegel.
Having Flynn around has definitely given Katy the practice. Back in September, 2019, Katy told Ellen Degeneres that, "We have to be out the door at 7:30 and be [at school] by 8:15 and we cannot be late. I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m. just like falling asleep." Katy added, "I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting. That's why I still dress like a child, to fight against!"
We're super excited for Katy and Orlando on their newest family addition. Katy seems beyond ecstatic to become a mom for the first time, and we already know Orlando has an amazing track record. Plus, there is NO way that Katy and Orlando's baby won't be the cutest thing on the planet.
More from Distractify:
Did Katy Perry Hide Her Baby Bump While Filming 'American Idol'?
When Is Katy Perry Going to Get Married? See the Timeline of Her Romance With Orlando Bloom