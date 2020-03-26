Did Katy Perry Hide Her Baby Bump While Filming 'American Idol'?

When Katy announced her pregnancy, she also said that she was due in the summer of 2020. It was revealed that she and Orlando had been planning to tie the knot in Japan in the summer, and that Katy had been excited to be pregnant during the festivities. Of course, the pair had to cancel their nuptials because of the spread of the coronavirus.

With a summer due date, Katy likely got pregnant in the fall of 2019. The American Idol auditions for Season 18 kicked off in Nashville in June of 2019.