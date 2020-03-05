We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Based on Katy Perry's Baby Bump, Her Due Date Is Most Likely Soon

It seems as though Hollywood's 'it-couple,' Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, have officially decided to take things to the next level — on Thursday, March 4, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer announced that she and her Hollywood fiancé will soon be having their first baby together. This is going to be Katy's first child and Orlando's second, after he fathered a son with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Fans of the talented duo are baffled by this exciting (yet totally unexpected) news — when is Katy Perry's due date, and has the gender of the baby been announced yet? Here is everything we know regarding Katy's baby news.