Erica Herman Was Tiger Woods' Employee Before She Was His Girlfriend

The two were first seen together as a couple at the Presidents Cup in 2017. According to Golf, the beans were spilled when some noticed that Erica was wearing a “player spouse” credential around her neck in some photos, a badge that is only reserved for wives and girlfriends of the players.

Then in 2018, Erica made waves when she kissed Tiger on camera and patted him on the behind. The moment went viral and many speculated who Erica was. One Twitter user asked, “America, who is Tiger’s new girl?”

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf

Since then, Erica has been a staple of Tiger’s support system. She and Tiger also enjoy spending time with his children. Recently, Tiger posted a photo of himself, Erica, and his children on Twitter writing, “Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family.”

When Tiger got into a car crash in February, Erica was right by his side as he was rushed to emergency surgery.

Erica has continued to accompany Tiger in his travels for golf, always showing up to be a supportive partner.

Despite Tiger's previous infidelities, it seems he and Erica are still going strong, as their commitment to each other has continued to last throughout their four years together.