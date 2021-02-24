Erica Herman Was Tiger Woods' Employee Before She Was His Girlfriend

Erica Herman Was Tiger Woods' Employee Before She Was His GirlfriendBy Katie Garrity
Feb. 24 2021, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been making waves in his athletic career recently, competing in multiple tournaments. Unfortunately, the athlete got into a horrible car accident in February 2021, resulting in multiple injuries, and forcing him to step away from the course for a bit.
Luckily, Tiger has the support of his family during this time. He often posts about his two children, who he shares with his ex wife. But who else is by his side? There is no doubt that his No. 1 supporter will be his girlfriend, Erica Herman.
Erica Herman worked at Tiger Woods' restaurant The Woods Jupiter.
Erica was the former general manager of Tiger Woods’ Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, which opened in 2015 and touts itself as "Tiger's flagship restaurant" in Jupiter.
According to sources, this is where the two met and started their relationship. She has not worked at the restaurant since February 2018, according to TMZ.
The couple stepped out together publicly in 2017.
The two were first seen together as a couple at the Presidents Cup in 2017. According to Golf, the beans were spilled when some noticed that Erica was wearing a “player spouse” credential around her neck in some photos, a badge that is only reserved for wives and girlfriends of the players.
Then in 2018, Erica made waves when she kissed Tiger on camera and patted him on the behind. The moment went viral and many speculated who Erica was. One Twitter user asked, “America, who is Tiger’s new girl?”
Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020
Since then, Erica has been a staple of Tiger’s support system. She and Tiger also enjoy spending time with his children. Recently, Tiger posted a photo of himself, Erica, and his children on Twitter writing, “Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family.”
When Tiger got into a car crash in February, Erica was right by his side as he was rushed to emergency surgery.
Erica has continued to accompany Tiger in his travels for golf, always showing up to be a supportive partner.
Despite Tiger's previous infidelities, it seems he and Erica are still going strong, as their commitment to each other has continued to last throughout their four years together.
Tiger Woods' love life has been nothing short of dramatic since his divorce in 2010.
It’s no secret that Tiger’s love life has been somewhat of a circus since his messy divorce from his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. So it makes sense that people would be chomping at the bit to know who his new girl is.
In December 2009, Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin, were at the center of extensive media coverage after Tiger admitted to infidelity, which had been revealed following his car accident near the family's Florida home that made headlines. Tiger announced he would be taking a break from golf to focus on his marriage and family, but the two finally called it quits in 2010.