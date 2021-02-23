Tiger Woods Pulled From Car by Jaws of Life After Rollover Accident

This car crash is not Tiger's first foray with injury, and depending on how his condition develops, it may very well spell out the end of his golfing career as he and fans know it. According to The New York Times , Tiger underwent his fifth surgery for a back injury in January 2021, and he has not played competitively at all since December 2020.

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!

While hosting a PGA Tour event in Southern California in late February 2021, Tiger expressed ease regarding his progress post-back surgery and said he had even begun easing himself into practicing again. With this new development potentially disheveling all of Tiger's long-fought efforts to overcome his injuries, only time will tell if he will ever be able to step foot on the green again.

We wish him luck throughout his recovery process.