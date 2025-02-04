Tiger Woods Is Only the Second Athlete To Become a Billionaire — A Look at His Net Worth The golfing icon has achieved incredible highs and lows throughout his career; but his pockets remain fruitful. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 4 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The name Tiger Woods will forever be associated with U.S. golf. Since the early '90s, the skilled athlete's meteoric rise to sports fame has been met with both professional and personal highs and lows.

Though Tiger's career hasn't always been easy, you'd never guess it based on the athlete's bank deposits. He's steadily reached massive strides in the financial world and, after 20-plus years in the industry, has no signs of slowing down. So, what is Tiger Woods's net worth? Here's everything to know!

Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods's net worth is historic.

According to Forbes, Tiger's net worth is $1.3 billion. In 2022, the outlet reported that he reached billionaire status, becoming only the second athlete to do so. The first is LeBron James. The athlete's substantial earnings came from his pro golf career, which began when he entered his first PGA tour, the 1995 Masters. The following year, he went pro and immediately began signing profitable endorsement deals, including his longtime partnership with Nike.

Tiger's career continued to rise throughout the early 2000s, as he continued winning annual PGA tournaments in his 20s. The athlete currently holds the record for the most won PGA tournaments. As of this writing, he has only tied with legendary golfer Sam Snead and has defeated others like prominent golfer Jack Nicklaus. Tiger is also the only player to have won all four professional major championships in a row, accomplishing the feat in the 2000–2001 seasons. This feat became known as the "Tiger Slam."

Tiger Woods Pro Golfer, Entrepreneur Net worth: 1.3 Billion Tiger Woods is a professional golf champion with over 82 PGA Tournaments. He is also a partner with Gatorade, AT&T, and other reputable brands. Birth date: Dec. 30, 1975 Birthplace: Cypress, Calif. Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods Father: Earl Woods Mother: Kultida Woods (died 2025) Marriages: Elin Nordegren (m. 2004; d. 2010 Children: 2 Education: Stanford University

Tiger's career and massive earnings haven't been met without any challenges. In 2007, he faced multiple injuries to his knee and took a two-year hiatus to have knee surgery. He returned to the game in 2009 but was met with a personal challenge regarding his marriage to his ex-wife, former model Elin Nordegren. In 2010, he was involved in a sex scandal where multiple women confessed to having an affair with him during his six-year marriage to Elin. Tiger later admitted to the affair in a televised interview and apologized to his wife for his actions.

"I was unfaithful, I had affairs, and I cheated," he said, per BBC. "What I did was unacceptable. I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation, and kids all around the world who admired me." Tiger's affair cost him his marriage, as Elin filed for divorce in 2010. He also took a hiatus from golf amid the scandal and was dropped by significant brands, including Gatorade, AT&T, and Accenture. According to NBC News, Tiger lost $50 million in endorsements.

Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods dropped one of his major sponsors in 2024.

Though Tiger's career has shifted, he is still actively playing golf. However, he has been playing the game in ways that work for him and his physical health since being involved in a major car accident in February 2021. Tiger suffered several injuries after the crash and was only playing the sport part-time.

Since spending less time on the golf course, the athlete has experienced changes to his growing partnerships. In January 2024, he shared that he and Nike ended their partnership after over 27 years working together. Tiger confirmed the split with Nike via X (formerly Twitter), after months of speculation.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Tiger wrote. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories; if I started naming them, I could go on forever.”