Tiger Woods Mourns the Death of His Mom: "She Was My Biggest Fan and Greatest Supporter"

"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

Published Feb. 4 2025

In a devastating loss, legendary professional golfer Tiger Woods has announced that his mom, Kultida Woods, has died. He revealed that she passed away early on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

She was reportedly 80 years old.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Tiger wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's everything you need to know so far, including the cause of Kultida Woods's death.

Tiger Woods's mom's cause of death is currently unknown.

At the time of writing, the cause of Kultida Woods's death has not been made public. The details surrounding her passing remain private, but we will continue to monitor the heartbreaking situation and provide updates as soon as more information is released.

In his emotional statement, Tiger reflected on his mother's impact, stating, "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie," the World Golf Hall of Famer added. "Thank you all for your support, prayers, and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you, Mom."

Kultida Woods was last seen at Tiger's TGL match, the video simulator golf league he co-founded. During the event, Tiger waved to her with a smile, saying, "Hi, mom! Not gonna suck tonight."

Born in Thailand, Kultida met her late husband, Earl, during the Vietnam War when he was stationed in Thailand as a United States Army Special Forces soldier. The couple married and later moved to California, where they welcomed their only son, Eldrick "Tiger" Woods, on Dec. 30, 1975.

Our thoughts are with Kultida's family and friends during this difficult time.

