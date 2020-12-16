Lisa Barlow Gets Slammed for Describing Herself as "The Sundance Queen"

"It's not all cake pops and Diet Coke," Lisa Barlow described her work life in a previous interview with Page Six. The mother of two is the proud owner of a luxury tequila brand, VIDA Tequila, a marketing firm, LUXE Marketing, and the organizer of various events. Lisa is especially proud of the work she has done for the Sundance Film Festival.

Lisa has previously described herself as "The Sundance Queen." But other celebs and festival-goers claim to have never heard of her.