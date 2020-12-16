Lisa Barlow Gets Slammed for Describing Herself as "The Sundance Queen"By Leila Kozma
"It's not all cake pops and Diet Coke," Lisa Barlow described her work life in a previous interview with Page Six. The mother of two is the proud owner of a luxury tequila brand, VIDA Tequila, a marketing firm, LUXE Marketing, and the organizer of various events. Lisa is especially proud of the work she has done for the Sundance Film Festival.
Lisa has previously described herself as "The Sundance Queen." But other celebs and festival-goers claim to have never heard of her.
"Some people call me The Queen of Sundance," claimed 'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow.
"My marketing company is LUXE Marketing, and, you know, I'm busy year-round. When it comes to Sundance, I am my most busy. I have ten days straight of nonstop events for multiple businesses, multiple companies, night after night after night. It is [consuming], it is hard, it's not for everyone, but I love it," Lisa explained in a previous teaser.
As the owner of LUXE Marketing, Lisa has worked with clients big and small. She is not afraid to talk candidly about her achievements — or even let slip a few self-congratulatory comments at times.
"[I've] never heard this woman’s name," said Kate Maloney.
Some Bravolebrities were more reluctant to recognize Lisa's contributions to the Sundance Film Festival.
Take, for instance, Vanderpump Rules star Kate Maloney, who claims that she has never heard of Lisa despite having been to the Sundance Film Festival numerous times.
In a previous Instagram Story, Kate revealed that Lisa's name did not ring a bell for her, even though she lives in Park City, Utah, and enjoys going to the parties organized in conjunction with the festival.
"There are people's names that I know to use and she's definitely not one of them. Just saying," she went on to add.
Kate's strategy reminded some fans of the move Lisa herself pulled on Heather Gay.
Lisa previously claimed that she doesn't remember meeting her The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, even though they attended Brigham Young University roughly around the same time.
Lisa had similar problems as Kate with fellow 'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay.
In a teaser, Heather claimed that she and Lisa had known each other for 20 years — which Lisa disputed.
However, Lisa did reference a vicious rumor she heard about what Heather may have been like back during her time at Brigham Young University in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"The week or so before we started filming, she goes, 'Oh my God! Is Heather Gay on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?' And I'm like, yeah, and she's like, 'When I was in high school, I went to [a youth seminar] at BYU and Heather and I hung out a little bit, she was so fun and she's like, 'Whoo!' flashing and being dumb teenage kids," Lisa told Entertainment Tonight.
Heather has refuted the allegations.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.