'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Met Her Husband Through One of Her Sisters

As the star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City explained, she and John moved to several of the same cities independently of each other, and they only started dating after they both ended up back in Utah.

"The first thing I said [was], I'm not going anywhere unless you get me a diet Coke ... He went and got me the diet Coke," Lisa Barlow said when she explained how she met her husband in a promotional video.

Meet John Barlow, Lisa's husband, business partner, and the father of her two kids.

Lisa and John are both Brigham Young University graduates who went on to live in metropolises like New York and Chicago. Although they may have known each other, they weren't involved romantically during this time. "I have four sisters. I had to meet him through a sister. One of them might have even had a crush on him," Lisa said. She revealed how she was first introduced to John in a new video.

"Next thing you know, I leave Utah, move back to New York, John Barlow is in New York. I move to Chicago, John Barlow is in Chicago. We both end up back in Utah [...] one night he [asks] me to the movies. We get out of the car we start holding hands and we have not stopped since," she added.

Reportedly, John and Lisa's sister served on the same mission, which is how he first became involved with Lisa's family.

As Lisa revealed in an Instagram post, John would visit her at her office three times a week back when they were still just friends, and he made it a rule to only show up at her house when he had her favorite treats on him.

She and John tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony in July 2003. They launched their spirits company, Vida Tequila, one year later, in 2004. A successful businessman, John is also the owner of companies like Jack Henry Spirits and LJB Investments.

As practicing Mormons, Lisa and John garnered some criticism for managing alcohol brands. However, Lisa has a go-to comeback for the skeptics out there. "I just feel like as I've gotten older and have my own family, that I feel like 'Mormon 2.0' best fits me. I love our religion, but I also love our business, too," she told Today. Lisa said she first heard the term "Mormon 2.0" from Seth Marks, the husband of RHOSLC cast member Meredith.