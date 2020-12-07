‘Today’ Show’s Bobbie Thomas Mourns the Loss of Her Husband in Heartbreaking Post

On Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, Today show Style Editor Bobbie Thomas shared the heartbreaking news that her husband, Michael Marion, had died. “Nothing is normal,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram. “Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone.”

Followers of Bobbie may know that Michael had faced some health issues over the past two years, including suffering an ischemic stroke in April 2019 when he was 40 years old. Many are wondering whether Michael’s death was linked to his stroke or if another cause of death has been determined. Here’s what we know.

What was Bobbie Thomas’ husband’s cause of death?

Bobbie had been relatively open about Michael’s health issues over the past two years, even writing a column about National Stroke Awareness Month for Today in May of 2019, just a few weeks after Michael’s stroke. She revealed that Michael had spent six weeks in the hospital following his stroke but was already working hard on his recovery.

By July 4, 2019, Michael was out of the hospital and able to attend a 4th of July parade with Bobbie and the couple’s young son, Miles. “My heart is overwhelmed with gratitude — I can't thank every enough for all of the kind words and wishes,” Bobbie wrote in the caption of a photo she posted on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Michael continued to work hard to recover from his stroke, and Bobbie said in a statement following his death that he had “had made such progress that he was making plans to return to work.”

Tragically, he wound up in the hospital in late 2020 and passed away on Dec. 1. Bobbie said in her statement that Michael’s most recent hospitalization was “due to problems involving several organ systems” and was “separate from his stroke of 18 months ago.” She also clarified that Michael’s hospitalization was unrelated to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, she has not revealed any more information regarding her husband’s cause of death, but she has shared a touching message and advice to people who may be experiencing their own grief right now. “With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it’s so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don’t,” she wrote on Instagram.

“One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you’re lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts. There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short.

“As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love.”