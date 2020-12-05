Suzette Quintanilla Is Making Sure to Keep Her Sister Selena’s Memory Alive

The actress, best known for her role in East Los High, told Out Front that she was drawn to the role because she could relate to Suzette.

“That fact that she is a supportive woman, a supportive sister and a team player is what I really like about her,” she said. “She had to navigate being in this family, and it is an intense dynamic to be living with such humble roots that you need to get bread and butter on the table and work together as a business and a family.”