Where Are Selena's Siblings, Suzette and Abraham Quintanilla, Now?

In addition to the spot-on casting of the titular character, Selena's real-life family members are portrayed on the show as well.

More than 25 years after the tragic murder of singer Selena Quintanilla , her life is being adapted for the small screen for Netflix's Selena: The Series. The Walking Dead alum Christian Serratos is starring as the Queen of Tejano music herself, and the first season chronicles her upbringing, rise to stardom, and the early years of her career.

Since Selena's death, they have dedicated their lives to honoring her memory.

Her parents, Abraham and Marcella, are played by Ricardo Chavira and Seidy López, respectively. Her musically inclined siblings, guitarist Abraham "A.B." (Gabriel Chavarria) and drummer Suzette (Noemi Gonzalez), are key figures on the show. Though the three started out in Selena y Los Dinos, it was only Selena who became the household name.

Where is Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, now?

The "Como La Flor" singer was the youngest of three kids born to Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Marcella Quintanilla. Her dad was a member of Los Dinos, and he eventually encouraged his kids to join the band as well. While Selena's singing chops were evident from the start, her brother went on to play bass guitar and to write songs, and Suzette became the drummer. A.B. was ultimately the one who convinced Abraham to hire Chris Pérez as lead guitar player for the group in 1988.

Against her father's wishes, Selena went on to have a romance with the new guitarist, and eventually married him in 1992. After Selena's murder in 1995, A.B. continued his music career, and dedicated his subsequent songs to his sister. In 1999, he created the band Kumbia Kings (which also included his former brother-in-law, Chris Pérez). The group went on an international tour, and they released several albums before splitting in 2006 due to a disagreement with another member.

Article continues below advertisement

A.B., Chris, and another member later created another band, Kumbia All Starz. The group became widely successful in South America. In 2016, A.B. formed his third group, Elektro Kumbia. Unlike the previous two groups, Chris is not a member of this band. A.B. continued his work as a producer, and he worked with other top artists like Alicia Villareal, Thalía, and Verónica Castro.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement