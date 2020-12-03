Where Are Selena's Siblings, Suzette and Abraham Quintanilla, Now?By Shannon Raphael
Updated
More than 25 years after the tragic murder of singer Selena Quintanilla, her life is being adapted for the small screen for Netflix's Selena: The Series. The Walking Dead alum Christian Serratos is starring as the Queen of Tejano music herself, and the first season chronicles her upbringing, rise to stardom, and the early years of her career.
In addition to the spot-on casting of the titular character, Selena's real-life family members are portrayed on the show as well.
Her parents, Abraham and Marcella, are played by Ricardo Chavira and Seidy López, respectively. Her musically inclined siblings, guitarist Abraham "A.B." (Gabriel Chavarria) and drummer Suzette (Noemi Gonzalez), are key figures on the show. Though the three started out in Selena y Los Dinos, it was only Selena who became the household name.
Since Selena's death, they have dedicated their lives to honoring her memory.
Where is Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, now?
The "Como La Flor" singer was the youngest of three kids born to Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Marcella Quintanilla.
Her dad was a member of Los Dinos, and he eventually encouraged his kids to join the band as well. While Selena's singing chops were evident from the start, her brother went on to play bass guitar and to write songs, and Suzette became the drummer.
A.B. was ultimately the one who convinced Abraham to hire Chris Pérez as lead guitar player for the group in 1988.
Against her father's wishes, Selena went on to have a romance with the new guitarist, and eventually married him in 1992. After Selena's murder in 1995, A.B. continued his music career, and dedicated his subsequent songs to his sister.
In 1999, he created the band Kumbia Kings (which also included his former brother-in-law, Chris Pérez). The group went on an international tour, and they released several albums before splitting in 2006 due to a disagreement with another member.
A.B., Chris, and another member later created another band, Kumbia All Starz. The group became widely successful in South America. In 2016, A.B. formed his third group, Elektro Kumbia. Unlike the previous two groups, Chris is not a member of this band. A.B. continued his work as a producer, and he worked with other top artists like Alicia Villareal, Thalía, and Verónica Castro.
Outside of his music career, A.B. is a father of eight. He was married to Rikkie Leigh Robertson for five years beginning in 2011. He wed his second wife, Anjelah O, in a Las Vegas ceremony in September of 2019.
A.B. is active on his Instagram page, and he continually posts photos and videos in honor of his late sister.
Where is Suzette Quintanilla now?
Unlike her brother, Suzette gave up her music career following the death of her younger sister. But, like the other members of her family, Suzette has continued to keep Selena's memory alive. She manages the late singer's museum in their hometown of Corpus Christi, Tex.
She's also the CEO and president for the Quintanillas' music production company, Q Productions.
Suzette married Bill Arriaga in 1993, and the two share a son named Jovan together. She is still close with A.B., and she often posts both current and throwback photos with him on her Instagram page.
Both A.B. and Suzette have expressed their support for Selena: The Series as well.
Selena: The Series is available to stream on Netflix beginning on Dec. 4 at 3 a.m. ET. The show has already been greenlit for Season 2.