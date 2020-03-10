Chris Perez Is Working Tirelessly to Keep Selena's Legacy Alive

The book was slated to be adapted as a television series until Selena's father filed a lawsuit to stop the production, saying that Chris didn't have the rights to authorize the making of the show. Since Selena's dad still holds the rights to her life and career, it doesn't look like that show's going to be made any time soon.

For his part, Chris is going to keep working to keep Selena's name alive in the minds and hearts of her fans.