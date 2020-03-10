We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
what-happened-selena-husband-chris-1583803929758.jpg
Source: getty

Chris Perez Is Working Tirelessly to Keep Selena's Legacy Alive

By

It's been over two decades since her untimely death, but Selena's music and influence still lives on to inspire fans both new and old. And with the 25th anniversary of her passing approaching on March 31, we also remember her close family and friends for whom the heartbreaking loss still stings.

Chris Perez was only in his early 20s when he and Selena married, but the now-48-year-old seems to never have gotten over the sudden and tragic loss of the love of his life. When the iconic Queen of Tejano music was gunned down by Yolanda Saldivar in a Corpus Christi motel room, Chris Perez withdrew from the world and went into mourning.