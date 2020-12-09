How Much Does 'RHOSLC' Husband Sharrieff Shah Make as a College Football Coach?By Shannon Raphael
Updated
The first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has packed a punch, and the ladies are just getting started with their fights about hospital smells, sleepovers, and grandpas.
Jen Shah, a marketing CEO and entrepreneur, is one of the breakout stars on Bravo's newest Housewives franchise. She's already introduced viewers to her staff, her family's uber-impressive Shah Ski Chalet, and her husband and two sons.
The former Mormon has been married to Sharrieff Shah Jr. for quite some time, and football fans may recognize him as one of the football coaches for the University of Utah.
What is Sharrieff Shah's net worth? Jen has been candid about the success of her own business ventures, but Sharrieff's past career hasn't been discussed at length yet on the show.
What is Sharrieff Shah's net worth?
Before Sharrieff Shah joined the coaching staff at the University of Utah, he actually played on the team himself. Sharrieff started as a safety for the Utes for three seasons between 1990 and 1993. He injured his neck during his senior year season, which prevented him from continuing to play.
After he graduated with a Political Science degree in 1994, Sharrieff got his Master's in exercise and sport science.
He went to law school at the University of Utah as well. He worked as a lawyer for 12 years, spending part of his career as a commercial litigator and the rest as a trial attorney.
Despite being busy with legal work, Sharrieff always stayed involved with football. While he was practicing law, he worked as a certified agent for the NFL Players Association, and he helped players secure contracts within the organization.
He also appeared on a Utah affiliate ESPN station as a sideline reporter, and he helped players train for the NFL Combine.
Sharrieff officially shifted to a full-time coaching gig in 2012, and he is a cornerback coach for the Utes. He's also a coordinator for special teams, a position he got in 2019.
Recent information about Sharrieff's salary is not immediately available, but it was reported that he made $463,525 in 2018 as a coach.
In 2019, he reportedly earned $491,168 as an associate coach.
Sharrieff and Jen are estimated to have a total net worth of around $3 million. This includes the money Jen has made with her businesses and the funds Sharrieff earned during his time as a lawyer.
How much does a college football coach make?
Of course, the salaries for football coaches vary depending on the program and the success of the teams.
Top collegiate coaches include University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who drew in more than $9.3 million for the 2020 season.
Clemson University's Dabo Swinney had maintained the top coaching salary, but he took a pay cut in the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is now the third highest-paid coach at just under $8.3 million.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is in the second spot, with $8.6 million for the 2020 season.
Alabama and LSU are both SEC schools, while Clemson University is an ACC school. The University of Utah, on the other hand, is a Division 1 Pac-12 school. Both the ACC and the SEC are considered to be more competitive conferences than the Pac-12.
University of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham signed a five-year contract extension in 2019 for $22 million.
He makes $5 million per year, making him the 20th highest paid head coach in college football. In 2020, he also took a cut because of the pandemic.
Assistant coaches make less than head coaches, which explains the disparity between Sharrieff and Kyle's salaries.
According to USA Today, Sharrieff's estimated salary of $400,000 for the 2020 season makes him the 245th highest paid assistant coach in college football. The top assistant coach salary is for Louisiana State's David Arnada, who earns $2.5 million.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.