How Much Does 'RHOSLC' Husband Sharrieff Shah Make as a College Football Coach?

Jen Shah, a marketing CEO and entrepreneur, is one of the breakout stars on Bravo's newest Housewives franchise. She's already introduced viewers to her staff, her family's uber-impressive Shah Ski Chalet, and her husband and two sons.

The first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has packed a punch, and the ladies are just getting started with their fights about hospital smells, sleepovers, and grandpas.

What is Sharrieff Shah's net worth? Jen has been candid about the success of her own business ventures, but Sharrieff's past career hasn't been discussed at length yet on the show.

The former Mormon has been married to Sharrieff Shah Jr. for quite some time, and football fans may recognize him as one of the football coaches for the University of Utah.

What is Sharrieff Shah's net worth?

Before Sharrieff Shah joined the coaching staff at the University of Utah, he actually played on the team himself. Sharrieff started as a safety for the Utes for three seasons between 1990 and 1993. He injured his neck during his senior year season, which prevented him from continuing to play. After he graduated with a Political Science degree in 1994, Sharrieff got his Master's in exercise and sport science. He went to law school at the University of Utah as well. He worked as a lawyer for 12 years, spending part of his career as a commercial litigator and the rest as a trial attorney.

Despite being busy with legal work, Sharrieff always stayed involved with football. While he was practicing law, he worked as a certified agent for the NFL Players Association, and he helped players secure contracts within the organization. He also appeared on a Utah affiliate ESPN station as a sideline reporter, and he helped players train for the NFL Combine.

Sharrieff officially shifted to a full-time coaching gig in 2012, and he is a cornerback coach for the Utes. He's also a coordinator for special teams, a position he got in 2019. Recent information about Sharrieff's salary is not immediately available, but it was reported that he made $463,525 in 2018 as a coach.

