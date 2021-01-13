'RHOSLC' Stars Whitney and Justin Rose Were Both Previously Married

At first glance, you might think that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City shows the personal lives of six devout Mormons. But, there's a lot more to the cast than initially meets the eye.

For one thing, only a few of the castmates were ever Mormon to begin with. (Lisa Barlow has discussed her current involvement with the religion.) Several others distanced themselves from the church — including cousins Whitney Rose and Heather Gay — because of their respective divorces.