Reality star Jen Shah sure put on a brave face when she surrendered to federal prison on Feb. 17, 2023. In a succinct Instagram post, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum noted her time behind bars was "the price" she had to pay given her "bad decisions."

But in an updated post, which was shared by her husband, Jen let fans in on how she is really doing in prison less a month into her 78-month sentence for targeting vulnerable individuals in a telemarketing scheme.

So, how is Jen Shah doing in prison? Her sentence kicked off with heart-wrenching goodbyes.

In an Instagram post shared on March 9, 2023, Jen let her followers in on what it was like to say goodbye to her family before beginning her sentence at Bryan Federal Prison. She also detailed her struggle to adjust to life without the comforts of her formerly cushy lifestyle.

The Bravo star admitted that prior to surrendering herself to prison, she was having "an anxiety attack." Jen proceeded to say goodbye to her older son, Sharrieff Jr., via FaceTime. Then, as she shared in her post, she would have to face her "worst fear" and leave her younger son, Omar, and her husband of nearly three decades, Sharrieff Shah.

Jen wrote in her post that the goodbyes "happened so fast" as they pulled up the gates of the prison. As she "cried" and "hugged" her son and husband. Jen detailed how the "magnitude" of the "horrible nightmare" she was about to live was impossible to escape.

Jen wants "to go home right now" just weeks into her prison sentence.

Jen went on to detail that her husband and Omar were also very emotional during the goodbye that took place on the day she surrendered to prison. Then, feeling "alone" and "isolated" already, she described, "My entire body is numb, I feel like my life is ending, and I am truly scared. I want to run back into my husband's arms because I know he will make this nightmare end."

Jen also shared how she is doing in prison now that her sentence is underway. "I feel physically sick. I feel like I don't belong here. I thought I could do this but I've decided I can't. I want to go home right now, but I know that is impossible. Please Allah help me, please," the star wrote.

Fans aren't feeling overly sympathetic toward Jen.

After the RHOSLC star updated fans about how she is doing in prison, fans had a lot to say. While comments were turned off on her Instagram post, Twitter didn't hold back with opinions about Jen's startling insight into her jail experience.

Even from prison, she’s manipulative 😔 pic.twitter.com/N8xphwH8oJ — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) March 9, 2023

Doesn’t she know about #Scandoval? We’ve moved on! — Dorothy 🦋 (@mywayaroundit) March 10, 2023