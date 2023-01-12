How Much Did Coach Shah Know About Jen Shah's Business Outside of 'RHOSLC'?

It feels like Jen Shah’s legal troubles have been the running theme of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since almost the beginning of the Bravo series. While that isn't true, the accusations against her involving wire fraud and her subsequent court case have been a big part of the show. And now, RHOSLC fans want to know how much her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, knew about Jen Shah’s illegal dealings.

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of RHOSLC, Jen Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was also accused of money laundering, but that charge was dropped as part of her plea deal. According to a press release from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in March 2021 Jen Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, "allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam."

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What did Coach Shah know about Jen Shah on 'RHOSLC'?

Jen Shah maintained her innocence on the show up until the events of Season 3 caught up with the real life updates in Jen Shah’s legal case. Outside of the show, Jen Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud as part of a plea deal. Because Coach Shah continues to support his wife, viewers have wondered how much he knew about his wife’s business dealings before her plea deal and leading up to her arrest.

Neither Coach Shah or Jen Shah have confirmed his involvement in the knowledge of her schemes. However, according to leaked text messages between Jen Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, Coach Shah was prepared to help them deal with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) back in 2018. One of the texts from Jen Shah to Smith said, "Sharrieff will help us on any questions we’re unsure of how to best answer or phrase it. I have a list to ask him about."

Article continues below advertisement

so did Coach Shah know of Jen’s crimes or not? #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/kTfCEfxZuB — Daily Housewives (@DailyHousewives) November 17, 2022

Even so, there is no definitive proof that Coach Shah knew about Jen Shah’s crimes and business details explained on RHOSLC. For now, he remains a support husband as his wife faces her prison sentence. In the RHOSLC Season 3 finale, Heather Gay theorized that "Coach discovered what Jen was doing and that it was impossible to explain." But there has been no confirmation of Coach Shah's knowledge in what happened.

Jen Shah was sentenced to several years in federal prison.