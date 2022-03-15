‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Says Her Husband Talked to a Divorce Lawyer After Her Arrest

During RHOSLC’s hiatus, the couple fought over her arrest and the possible charges. Jen said Sharrieff told her he needed to remove himself from their home when the argument ended. The next day, she received a call from a divorce attorney on Sharrieff’s behalf.

“I thought my life was, like, over,” Jen recalled to Us Weekly. “Sharrieff felt like he wasn’t being a positive influence in my life. Like he couldn’t help me.”

“What I didn’t realize was how I was acting and because I hadn’t fully told him how I was feeling, it made him feel like he was the problem,” she continued.