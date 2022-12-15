RHOSLC's Jen Shah's Opens Up on Her Mental Health History

At first, Jen thought the issues between her and Sharrieff were purely arguments. However, when a divorce attorney contacted her after a particularly heated incident, Jen realized that her marriage was seriously on the rocks.

In a conversation with Lisa Barlow, Jen said that her father’s death and Sharrieff’s time-consuming career were the root causes of their marital problems.

"After my dad passed and he wasn't there, I didn't realize this, but I was being resentful to Sharrieff,” Jen explained. “And I didn't even know I was."

As a coach’s wife and mother of two, Jen often felt lonely. And once she began lashing out at the people she cared about, her family decided it was time to intervene.