Some Believe That Jen Shah Was Working With 4 to 8 Assistants at One Point — Why the Big Crew?

As one of the most controversial cast members on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah has come under scrutiny several times since she made her debut on the show.
While Season 1 of RHOSLC focused on Jen's ethical transgressions, Season 2 touches on the different forms of misconduct she has committed as a businesswoman and the owner of various brands. So, why does Jen have so many assistants?
'RHOSLC' star Jen Shah likes to work with a large group of assistants.
"I need a lot of help, you know?" Jen famously told Andy Cohen in a Season 1 reunion episode of RHOSLC. "They all do different things. I run a lot of different companies and businesses, and a lot of them have different roles in the companies."
As the brains behind a fashion line, JXA Fashion, a marketing company, Shah Squad Marketing, and several beauty companies, including Shah Beauty, Jen likely requires help with various aspects of her business operations.
Some RHSLOC fans claim that Jen used to employ four to eight assistants. Most of them have yet to come forward to share details about their experiences with working for the star.
Why does 'RHOSLC' star Jen Shah have this many assistants?
A regular cast member on RHOSLC since the Season 1 premiere, Jen first enamored fans with her no-filter approach. But the positive sentiment quickly gave way to shock as accusations against the star started to mount.
RHOSLC stars like Meredith Marks voiced concerns about misconduct ranging from indecent exposure to Jen's open embrace of homophobic tweets (Jen ostensibly flashed Meredith's son, Brooks, before going on an apparent Twitter crusade), and Jen's assistants had qualms too.
"She’s actually worse off-screen," says Koa Johnson, one of Jen's ex-assistants.
A fashion designer named Koa Johnson shared new details about the complications he had to face while working for Jen in a new documentary, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker.
As Koa alleged, Jen threw a chili bowl at him at one point.
There were other problems too. As Koa claims, he continued to work for Jen until January 2021, even though he received his last paycheck in September 2020. This, in addition to her apparent failure to credit him as the creator of the dress she wore for the Season 1 reunion episode, turned out to be the last straw.
"Every scene, she's screaming. And in real life, there are moments when she's always screaming," Koa said, via Page Six. "She’s actually worse off-screen."
"The last paid compensation I got from her was in September 2020," he added. "But I worked for her all the way up to January,” he said. "As far as my other co-workers, they made it known to me that they were not being compensated as well."
Some of Jen's assistants became famous after quitting. Take Stuart Smith, who pled guilty to wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering in November 2021. Jen and Stuart were arrested and charged in March 2021, after their involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme first came to light.
"I didn't f--king do anything," Jen emphasized in the mid-season trailer for Season 2 of 'RHOSLC.'
The mid-season trailer for Season 2 of RHOSLC was released on Dec. 3, 2021, only a week after the premiere of The Housewife & the Shah Shocker. In the trailer, Jen claims she "didn't f--king do anything."
Season 2 of RHOSLC will likely help fans assess the validity of this brazen claim.
