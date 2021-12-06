Some Believe That Jen Shah Was Working With 4 to 8 Assistants at One Point — Why the Big Crew?

"I need a lot of help, you know?" Jen famously told Andy Cohen in a Season 1 reunion episode of RHOSLC. "They all do different things. I run a lot of different companies and businesses, and a lot of them have different roles in the companies."

As the brains behind a fashion line, JXA Fashion, a marketing company, Shah Squad Marketing, and several beauty companies, including Shah Beauty, Jen likely requires help with various aspects of her business operations.