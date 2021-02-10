Whitney Rose Thinks One of Her 'RHOSLC' Co-Stars Started Those Swinger Rumors

In the years since the first Real Housewives franchise debuted, there have been many outlandish rumors and storylines. From Luann De Lesseps and the pirate on RHONY to Melissa Gorga 's stripper past on RHONJ, and to Monique and the trainer on RHOP, many allegations have been made that the cast members vehemently deny all season long.

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which is the latest installment in the Housewives universe, Whitney Rose and her marriage have been the subject of some speculation.

Some of her co-stars claimed that Whitney and her husband, Justin Rose, were swingers. The Iris + Beau founder sounded off on the allegations both on and off the show.

