Kimberly Friedmutter May Have Been the Best Hypnotist Ever on a 'Housewives' Franchise

Though the show is on the newer side, it's already fit the mold when it comes to all the elements fans want to see.

Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City hasn't been short of drama, and the women have fought about hospital smells, husbands, birthday parties, and whether or not they're really scared of Jen Shah .

While the cast members on any Real Housewives show are often icons themselves, sometimes it's the friends or guest stars who make a season great.

While RHOBH's "Dinner Party from Hell" in Season 1 has gone down in history as one of the most iconic scenes on any franchise ever, thanks to psychic Allison DuBois, Kimberly Friedmutter stole the show on RHOSLC — and she even managed to get Jen to offer a genuine apology.

In addition to cast trips, shopping escapades, and drama, one staple on many Real Housewives franchises has been getting someone on with connections to spirits or other worlds who can do group readings.

Kimberly also had a few TV roles, including L.A. Heat, Silk Stalkings, and LateLine. She is married to Brad Friedmutter.

Before this work, Kimberly was an actress and a model. Her work is listed under her maiden name, Kimberly Stevens, and she appeared in the 1996 film, Evil Obsession, the 1997 TV movie A Match Made in Heaven, and the 1997 flick Time Under Fire.

According to her website , Kimberly is a certified hypnotherapist, and she's also a certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming trainer.

The Las Vegas and California dual resident describes herself as a "world-renowned hypnotherapist." She's also the author of the book Subconscious Power: User Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You've Always Wanted, which is how RHOSLC star Whitney Rose was first acquainted with her work.

Kimberly won many fans over on 'RHOSLC' when she interrupted Jen Shah's apology.

During the cast trip to Las Vegas, Jen Shah made it clear that she was still wildly upset at Whitney Rose for bringing up drama at Jen's husband's birthday party. On the Jan. 27 episode, "Sinners in the City," Whitney had set up a group meeting with a hypnotist, Kimberly Friedmutter, as a "last attempt" to get the ladies to "find [their] inner voice."

Things were going well until Jen made a somewhat surprising appearance, and Meredith Marks finally confronted her about the rumor that Jen was talking unfavorably about her marriage. When it seemed like the women weren't ever going to be able to see eye-to-eye with one another, one person stepped up, and she got the cast back on track: Kimberly. She helped to facilitate a more meaningful apology from Jen to Meredith about the marriage rumors she spread.

"Meredith, I am very sorry. I'm sorry," Jen began in her first apology. I would never do anything to hurt you, especially —" Kimberly then interrupted her, much to Jen's dismay. "Just as an observation, please please please, allow yourself to be receptive enough to hear that she needs to hear that, 'I'm so, so sorry I hurt your feelings. I stuck my nose in where it didn't belong," the hypnotist stated. "I mean, just say it. It's so easy. It's so cleansing."

"I'm so sorry, Meredith," Jen started again. "I should have just made it very black and white when I was asked questions," Kimberly then interrupted Jen again. "I'm so sorry. I'm so, so sorry. So sorry," Kimberly said to further guide Jen through the apology. "If you're sorry." After Jen's next attempt, Kimberly had some frank advice for the mom of two.

"The 'I'm sorry' has to come with no conditions," Kimberly continued. "Meredith, the last thing I would ever do is hurt you," Jen finally concluded. To further cement her role in the RHOSLC guest hall of fame, Kimberly then asked the women who they trusted. They all agreed that they didn't trust Jen, while Jen said that she didn't trust Heather Gay.