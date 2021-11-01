Andy Cohen Announced the Location for the Next 'Real Housewives' Franchise: "Get Your Passports!"By Shannon Raphael
Nov. 1 2021, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Bravo fans, rejoice! The next Real Housewives franchise has officially been announced — and the location is making history for the network.
During a Nov. 1 appearance on Today, Andy Cohen revealed that The Real Housewives of Dubai would be airing on Bravo at some point in 2022. The United Arab Emirates city marks the franchise's first foray into original international programming.
Dubai will be the 11th location featured on The Real Housewives, and it joins the likes of Orange County, Atlanta, New York City, Potomac, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Dallas, Miami, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C. (which has been canceled).
Read on to find out everything we know about the upcoming series thus far, including which Bravo alum is rumored to be joining the cast.
Andy Cohen said 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' will "blow the lid off the entire franchise."
After weeks of speculation regarding a rumor that a new Real Housewives series was in the works, Andy discussed the upcoming international program with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today.
"Get your passports! Our 11th city, we are going to the billionaires' playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis, The Real Housewives of Dubai," the Watch What Happens Live! host shared.
Though other Real Housewives franchises do air around the world, like in Cheshire, Melbourne, Athens, Naples, Johannesburg, and more, The Real Housewives of Dubai is the first one in an international city to be directly produced by Bravo.
"This is maj[or], and you don't get it. It's huge," Andy told the Today co-hosts. "We have a great group of friends. This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise."
Following the reveal on the NBC morning show, both Andy and Bravo released further statements via a press release to elaborate on the news.
"Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," Andy, who will be an Executive Producer for the show, stated.
"With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire's playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene," Bravo shared in a press release. "Whether they're coasting on a private plane, running their own empires, or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists."
'Ladies of London' alum Caroline Stanbury is rumored to be in The Real Housewives of Dubai' cast.
While the official cast for The Real Housewives of Dubai has yet to be announced, many Bravo fans believe that former Ladies of London star, Caroline Stanbury, is a shoe-in. The 45-year-old appeared on all three seasons of the Bravo series, which aired from 2014 until 2017.
The Brit chronicled her family's relocation to Dubai during the third and final season of Ladies of London. The mom of three moved to the United Arab Emirates city in 2016 because of her then-husband's job.
Following her international move, Caroline announced her intention to divorce her husband, Cem Habib, in 2019. She has since gotten engaged to Sergio Carrallo. She has not yet publicly commented on The Real Housewives of Dubai announcement.
According to Variety, production on the series has yet to commence.
The Real Housewives of Dubai is set to debut on Bravo in 2022.