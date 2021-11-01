Andy Cohen Announced the Location for the Next 'Real Housewives' Franchise: "Get Your Passports!"

During a Nov. 1 appearance on Today , Andy Cohen revealed that The Real Housewives of Dubai would be airing on Bravo at some point in 2022. The United Arab Emirates city marks the franchise's first foray into original international programming.

Bravo fans, rejoice! The next Real Housewives franchise has officially been announced — and the location is making history for the network.

Read on to find out everything we know about the upcoming series thus far, including which Bravo alum is rumored to be joining the cast.

Dubai will be the 11th location featured on The Real Housewives, and it joins the likes of Orange County, Atlanta, New York City, Potomac, Beverly Hills , New Jersey, Dallas, Miami, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C. (which has been canceled).

Andy Cohen said 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' will "blow the lid off the entire franchise."

After weeks of speculation regarding a rumor that a new Real Housewives series was in the works, Andy discussed the upcoming international program with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today. "Get your passports! Our 11th city, we are going to the billionaires' playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis, The Real Housewives of Dubai," the Watch What Happens Live! host shared.

Though other Real Housewives franchises do air around the world, like in Cheshire, Melbourne, Athens, Naples, Johannesburg, and more, The Real Housewives of Dubai is the first one in an international city to be directly produced by Bravo. "This is maj[or], and you don't get it. It's huge," Andy told the Today co-hosts. "We have a great group of friends. This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise."

Following the reveal on the NBC morning show, both Andy and Bravo released further statements via a press release to elaborate on the news. "Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," Andy, who will be an Executive Producer for the show, stated.

Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ 🌴 🇦🇪 Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! Tweet using #RHODubai or #RHODXB to cast your vote, we'll be announcing the winner on Friday! pic.twitter.com/BlHIJAyVZV — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 1, 2021

