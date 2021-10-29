Logo
Home > Realitytv
'Project Runway'
Source: Bravo

The Format of 'Project Runway' Is Very Different for Season 19

By

Oct. 29 2021, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

Now that Project Runway is finally back after a too-long hiatus, fans of the fashion (and the drama) are once again enjoying the show. However, something is very different from past seasons. Despite the series’ history of changing networks, judges, hosts, and mentors, Season 19 has one change bigger than all the rest: There’s no host at all.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Project Runway not have a host for Season 19? Well, there are quite a few reasons. Some fans think that mentor Christian Siriano took over the hosting duties, but that’s not really the case. So what’s the truth behind the change?

Christian Siriano in 'Project Runway'
Source: Bravo
Article continues below advertisement

Why does 'Project Runway' not have a host?

Despite some fans thinking that Christian is the host, his official title is still the “mentor.” He took over mentor duties from Making the Cut's Tim Gunn after Season 16, and he’s actually many fans’ favorite change from the original Project Runway. We love Tim, but there’s absolutely no one who could even attempt to fill Tim’s shoes besides Christian.

Christian Siriano in 'Project Runway'
Source: Bravo
Article continues below advertisement

Christian is considered the most famous and successful Project Runway winner — his brands are designed for both accessible fashion as well as red carpet wear. But it was perhaps his spunky personality and sense of humor that made him a household name after he won Season 4.

Despite all his success in the fashion industry, he is not the host of Project Runway. Historically, the host has been a supermodel. For the first 16 seasons, Heidi Klum was the iconic host who made the catchphrase, “One day you are in, and the next, you are out!” famous.

Then, supermodel Karlie Kloss took over for Heidi in Season 17. Her shining moment as a host? A contestant called her out for her marriage to Joshua Kushner in a controversial moment that went viral.

Article continues below advertisement
Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, & Karlie Kloss in 'Project Runway'
Source: Bravo

For Season 19 of Project Runway, Karlie is taking a step back from her hosting duties. In March 2021, Karlie gave birth to her and Joshua’s son, Levi Joseph Kushner, so she’s taking some to focus on being a new mother. She’ll pop in and out of Project Runway Season 19, but she’s no longer a full-time host.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of a host, ‘Project Runway’ will have a rotating series of guest hosts.

Similar to Bachelor in Paradise, which also had to forgo its full-time host, Project Runway Season 19 is taking a stab at introducing guest hosts. Karlie told Variety that the show is “reimagining the host role,” and we’re not complaining.

Wisdom Kaye & judges in 'Project Runway'
Source: Bravo
Article continues below advertisement

Some of the guest hosts we’ll expect to see in Season 19 include actress Taraji P. Henson, supermodel Gigi Hadid, designer Jason Wu, designer Christopher John Rogers, influencer Wisdom Kaye, actor Billy Porter, television personality Andy Cohen, and of course, Karlie Kloss herself.

So while the contestants may not have a stable host, our Project Runway viewing experience will be more exciting each week with new faces. Plus, we can always count on Christian Siriano for that much needed consistency.

Tune into Project Runway Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Michael Kors' Billion-Dollar Empire Got in the Way of His 'Project Runway' Duties

Want to Get Your Hands on the Iconic Looks Shown on 'Making the Cut'? Here's How

Seal and Heidi Klum Just Had a Flare-up in Their Custody Arrangement

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.