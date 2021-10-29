The Format of 'Project Runway' Is Very Different for Season 19

Despite some fans thinking that Christian is the host, his official title is still the “mentor.” He took over mentor duties from Making the Cut's Tim Gunn after Season 16, and he’s actually many fans’ favorite change from the original Project Runway. We love Tim, but there’s absolutely no one who could even attempt to fill Tim’s shoes besides Christian.

Christian is considered the most famous and successful Project Runway winner — his brands are designed for both accessible fashion as well as red carpet wear. But it was perhaps his spunky personality and sense of humor that made him a household name after he won Season 4.

Despite all his success in the fashion industry, he is not the host of Project Runway. Historically, the host has been a supermodel. For the first 16 seasons, Heidi Klum was the iconic host who made the catchphrase, “One day you are in, and the next, you are out!” famous.

Then, supermodel Karlie Kloss took over for Heidi in Season 17. Her shining moment as a host? A contestant called her out for her marriage to Joshua Kushner in a controversial moment that went viral.