'Project Runway' Season 3 Winner Jeffrey Sebelia’s Started a Successful Kid’s Clothing Line

What has Project Runway winner Jeffrey Sebelia been up to since he won Season 3 of the hit fashion design series? Jeffrey was a Season 3 standout from the start, for good and bad reasons. Ultimately, he walked away with the Project Runway Season 3 win even after cheating accusations from Season 3's second runner-up, Laura Bennett.

Where is Jeffrey Sebelia now?

Before Project Runway, Jeffrey already had his own fashion design label, Cosa Nostra. According to a 2007 interview with New York Magazine, Jeffrey put most of his $100,000 Project Runway winnings into paying off the business loan he took out to start Cosa Nostra.

Seven years after his Project Runway win, Jeffrey would go on to compete on the third season of the Project Runway spinoff, Project Runway: All Stars in 2013. He placed seventh on the show, out of eleven all-star contestants from previous seasons of Project Runway.

Around the same time as the New York Magazine interview, Jeffrey had been hired to design clothes for a live-action Bratz film. Unfortunately, a comment Jeffrey made during the interview ended up getting him fired from the Bratz gig.

According to LA Weekly, the New York Magazine reporter asked Jeffrey if he was referring to "those slutty dolls," to which Jeffrey responded, "Yeah, those slutty dolls," not realizing that his comment would cost him the Bratz job.

