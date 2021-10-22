Here's Why Supermodel Karlie Kloss Is Leaving Her 'Project Runway' Hosting Duties

Like a picturesque fashion illustration, model-turned-television-personality Karlie Kloss boasts a resume that both impresses and inspires. The former Victoria's Secret Angel (and former BFF of Taylor Swift) is known for gracing 38 international Vogue covers, founding her own computer coding camp for young girls, Kode With Klossy , and becoming the host of long-running reality competition show Project Runway during Season 17.

The naturally curious " student of life " is always looking to learn and try new things, even ditching her Angel wings in 2015 to study at NYU. With that in mind, it wasn't entirely surprising when it was announced that, after a two-season run, Klossy would no longer be the host of Project Runway. But was leaving the cult-favorite fashion design show Karlie's decision?

As for Karlie, who took Heidi Klum's place as host after her 2018 departure, you haven't seen the last of her.

With fashion designer and Project Runway Season 4 winner Christian Siriano, editor-in-chief of Elle Nina Garcia, journalist Elaine Welteroth, and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell hunting down America's next great fashion designer together, perhaps a host isn't even necessary. Christian Siriano, the youngest person to win the show, will once again act as a mentor to the new contestants, a role Tim Gunn famously held for 16 seasons.

Well, it's looking like the new season of Project Runway — which premiered on Oct. 14, 2021, after a two-year COVID-related hiatus — no longer has a traditional host. Similar to how the Academy Awards went host-free in 2019 (which surrounded Kevin Hart drama ), Variety reported back in April 2021 that the popular competition program would be “reimagining the host role.” Hey, reinvention is the key to success.

Why did Karlie step down as host?

Though she'll no longer be acting as the show's official full-time host, Klossy will be popping in for "guest appearances" over the course of the season. Aside from the decision to restructure the Emmy-winning series, which has been on since 2004, Karlie had her first child, Levi Joseph, with husband Joshua Kushner in March 2021. According to Bravo, this was right around the time production for Season 19 was set to begin.

Karlie and Joshua, an investor and businessman, announced they were pregnant in October 2020. One of Project Runway Season 18's most memorable moments involved contestant Tyler Neasloney making a shady, cringe-inducing comment about Karlie's connection to the Kushner family, aka a powerful family connected to former President Donald Trump.

After receiving poor critiques for his design — which was instructed to align with Karlie's aesthetic specifically as part of the challenge — Brandon Maxwell explained that he couldn't imagine Karlie ever wearing the ensemble. “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?” Tyler quipped. Everyone, including Karlie, was floored.

The delicious reality TV moment almost immediately broke the internet. Tyler Neasloney eventually apologized to the speechless host. In response to presumptuous comments such as this one, Karlie has been open about the fact that she votes as a Democrat.