How Does Season 1 of the Experimental Reality Series, 'Insiders,' End?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Insiders Season 1.

Netflix has become a go-to destination for top reality competition shows with hits like The Circle and Too Hot to Handle. The streamer's latest experimental reality competition is Insiders — and there's truly no other program out there like it.

The Spanish-language series, which is dubbed in English, follows a set of contestants who believe that they are still in the casting phase for a reality show.